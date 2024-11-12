‘Shah Rukh Khan has one of the smartest marketing minds’: Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in India and all over the world. He has a huge and a crazy fan following. People love him and some even consider him their God. He has a very special place in the hearts of the people. Ever since he made his debut in the Bollywood industry, he has proved that he is one of the best actors. Even today, he rules the box office and people want more and more of his movies every year. Everyone wants to know everything about him and his personal and professional life. He is very close to his family and makes sure he celebrates all his happy moments with them. His son Aryan Khan showered a lot of praises on his father. He spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan gives his everything to every project he takes up. He was speaking to L’Officiel Arabia where he said that SRK has one of the smartest marketing minds. He also said that apart from being deeply connected to audiences and is himself a global fashion trendsetter. Aryan further said that his father is extremely levelheaded and always makes us take a step back and look at the bigger picture, when we are stuck in the weeds.

Aryan also shared that SRK is an actor but what sets him apart is his his diversification into other fields, whether it is sports, VFX, or film and television production. He also said that he used the word ‘primary profession’ for acting but Shah Rukh Khan would see all his various roles with the same dedication and passion. Aryan said that his father has taught him to give 100 percent to whatever big or small he does. Aryan wants to be rigorous, meticulous and extremely detailed about everything just like his father. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in “King” which will also have his daughter Suhana Khan. (Agencies)

Also Read: Baba Siddique murder case: Main shooter Shiva along with 4 associates arrested from Uttar Pradesh

Also watch: