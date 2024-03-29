Actress Kangana Ranaut defends her Urmila Matondkar ‘soft porn star’ comment

Actress Kangana Ranaut and her controversies refuse to die down. After a lot of rumours, Ranaut has made her political debut and will soon contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on a BJP ticket. In the recent week, the one controversy that has been the talk of the entire social media is Kangana Ranaut vs Supriya Shrinate. The row that erupted after Congress leader Shrinate’s objectionable remarks about actor Ranaut.

Amid all this, an old video of Kangana has emerged online in which she’s calling actress Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’.

The video has been in the news, and after a lot of backlash, the “Queen” actress has defended her remarks, saying that personally, she has no intention of shaming Matondkar.

Defending her remark, the actress said that soft porn is not an objectionable term, saying that it’s socially acceptable.

“Is soft porn or porn star an objectionable term? No. It is not an objectionable term. It is a word that is not socially acceptable. Humare desh mein jitna porn star ko respect milta hai, puchiye Sunny Leone se, utna respect poore world mein kisiko nahi mil sakta (No other country treats porn stars with such respect as we do, you can ask Sunny Leone),” Kangana said at the Times Now Summit.

The 38-year-old star added that ‘’actresses are comfortable calling themselves tandoori murgi, Sheila Ki Jawani or item girl’’. “I am not justifying anything. If these actresses are comfortable with words such as tandoori murgi, item girl, Sheila ki Jawani, why is it seen as something violating? It is a matter of fact, if they are comfortable with this, why do you want to shame them? I personally do not think I had any intention of shaming her (Urmila Matondkar) because she is very comfortable in that role,” she said.

Kangana, who has been in the headlines for voicing out her opinions without mincing words, said in an interview in 2020 that actress turned political Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ on live TV.

In the video that has gone viral, Ranaut can be heard saying, “Urmila Matondkar, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant, but I want to ask you... she is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for, for doing soft porn, right?”

In 2019, Matondkar made her political debut as she contested in the Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket from the Mumbai North constituency. However, she lost in the election. After this, she left the Congress party and joined the Shiv Sena in 2020. (Agencies)

