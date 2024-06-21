Big B, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati compete with each other to help pregnant Deepika

Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu stars Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati raced with each other to help Bollywood star Deepika Padukone at an event in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Wednesday. Big B, Prabhas, Deepika, Rana and Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan, attended the pre-release event of the upcoming epic film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in the city, and while everyone was called on stage by the emcee to discuss the movie, Deepika too headed to the stage. Rana first rushed to help the pregnant actress, and so did Prabhas.

However, Big B was seen asking them to hold off as he wanted to help her on stage. As Deepika got down from the stage, when Prabhas helped her off, Big B hilariously gestured about Prabhas beating him to it. He pulled him from behind in jest sending the media into a fit of laughter. Deepika, who is all set to welcome her first baby with actor Ranveer Singh, flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress as she looked ethereal. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to arrive in cinemas on June 27. (Agencies)

