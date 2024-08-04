Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post hours after Aishwarya returns to India

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16” and fans are excited for the game reality show. The actor took to his social media as he shared images from the show’s set. He took to X and wrote, ‘T 5089 – The work at KBC… renders long hours, but fills one with deep emotion and exciting entertainment in my talks with the contestants…’ Amitabh Bachchan has been quite busy with his work, while his entire family has grabbed a lot of attention with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce rumours.

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and left everyone curious as he shared BTS pictures from the sets. In the picture, Big B was seen spreading his arms as he welcomed his audience to the show’s new season. The black and white picture was captioned as, ‘T 5082 – BACK to KBC 16th season’.

Amitabh Bachchan has been the host of KBC since 2000 and fans are in awe with his charming persona. KBC 16 was announced in April this year when the makers shared a promo. The official premiere date of KBC 16 is still not known. Earlier, Amitabh’s son Abhishek liked a post on divorce and raised eyebrows as Aishwarya posed alone at Ambani wedding. Aishwarya returned to India with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan after holidaying in New York. The actress was papped in the city with her daughter and the two looked beautiful together as they gave major mother-daughter goals. (Agencies)

