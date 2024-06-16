Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reveals actors he launched ghosted him

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently revealed that two actors who started their career with him have ghosted him as he tried to cast them for new films. Kashyap recently spoke his heart out about actors who he launched have started ignoring him.

Kashyap has acted in “Maharaja” and has been a part of a series named “Bad Cop”. During an interview with Fever FM, he mentioned his response to stars who turn down offers for a specific reason but said that he is frustrated with those who keep him waiting and then cut off contact with him.

Anurag Kashyap said that he likes the quality of some people who say no for whatever reason, but has respect for them. But, people who make him wait for two to three years and then reject his proposal or ghost him, he has a problem with them. He said that two actors who started their careers with him have now ghosted him and they did not care to say yes or no, but just ghosted.

Kashyap announced on social media that he was tired of mentoring untalented people. He even mentioned that from now he will charge a consultancy fee for them. In an interview with Humans of Cinema, the filmmaker said that he has not aimed at filmmakers but wants faaltu log to stop wasting his time.

Kashyap also praised Ranbir Kapoor and expressed his admiration for the actor. Talking about Bad Cop, the series stars Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita in main roles. (Agencies)

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap calls Sandeep Vanga Reddy ‘honest’ and Bollywood ‘toxic’ (sentinelassam.com)