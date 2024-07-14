Nag Ashwin's film ‘Kalki 2898 AD' in billion dollar club

Kalki 2898 AD has taken the box office by storm. Released on June 27, Nag Ashwin's film continues to dominate the box office worldwide. The sci-fi thriller stars some of the biggest actors in the Indian film industry such as Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. In only 17 days, Prabhas' movie has shattered several box office. On Saturday, the film crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark in the worldwide collection. Celebrating the big milestone, the movie makers shared the thrilling news with the fans. ''This milestone is a celebration of your love. We poured our hearts into this film, and you embraced it with open hearts,'' they wrote in the caption.

On week 2, the movie earned an impressive Rs 128.5 crore (Rs 1.2 billion) in the domestic market. On Day 16, the film earned Rs 6 crore in all languages [Telugu: 1.75 Cr ; Tamil: 0.15; Hindi: 3.8; Kannada: 0.05; Malayalam: 0.25]. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 554 crore (Rs 5.9 billion) in the domestic market. The movie is earning moolah in the Hindi belt as well. As per Trade Analytics Taran Adarsh, the movie is performing well despite two big releases Sarfira and Hindustani 2.

Adarsh wrote,''Despite two major films [#Sarfira and #Hindustani2] invading the marketplace and taking away a significant number of screens + shows, #Kalki2898AD emerges the first choice of moviegoers. Biz is expected to jump on [third] Sat - Sun. [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr. Total: ? 237.45 cr #India biz. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.''

The action thriller is performing well in the international market as well. Earning USA 13.92 million, the movie has emerged as the second highest-grossing Indian film in North America. Baahubali: The Conclusion is the highest-grossing Indian film in the United States. (Agencies)

