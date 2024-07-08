‘Kalki 2898 AD’ races towards Rs 1000-crore mark globally

The recently released film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is inching closer to Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office. On Day 10 of its release, the film witnessed a 106 per cent increase in its collections, earning Rs 34.45 crore at the domestic box office. In the Telugu territory, it collected Rs 11 crore. It also witnessed a shift in its box-office trend, with the Telugu territory taking a back seat as the Hindi territory raked in Rs 18.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

In India, the film, which stars cinema titans like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, is racing towards Rs 1000 crore.

Its India net collection now stands at Rs 466 crore, with worldwide collections amounting to Rs 709 crore.

The occupancy for its morning 3D shows is higher in Telugu than in Hindi, with occupancy rates at 32.62 per cent and 21.79 per cent, respectively. For night 3D shows, Telugu occupancy is at 74.77 per cent, while Hindi is at 58.80 per cent. The film continues its dream run at the box office despite the new release of ‘Kill’, which managed to earn Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has surpassed many films in its 10-day box office earnings, including ‘Pathan’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Saaho’, ‘Dangal’, and ‘Bahubali’. Next in its sights is the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’, which earned a total of Rs. 525 crore in the country. Given its current performance, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is expected to surpass ‘Gadar 2’ in 3-4 days. (IANS)

