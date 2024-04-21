New poster of Deepika Padukone from ‘Singham Again’ is out

With all the roar, welcome Lady Singham! Deepika Padukone’s new look

from Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film “Singham Again” was released. Taking to his Instagram handle, the director shared the new look of Mom-to-be Deepika’s character Shakti Shetty from the action drama. The shooting for Rohit’s upcoming film is currently underway.

Addressing Deepika as his hero, Rohit in the caption wrote,’’My Hero… Reel Mein Bhi Aur Real Mein Bhi.lady Singham!!!’’ Reacting to Shetty’s post, the Chennai Express actress wrote, ‘’Let’s Do This!???? @itsrohitshetty.’’ (Agencies)

