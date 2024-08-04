Parineeti Chopra calls husband Raghav a ‘star’ for raising the issue of film piracy in Parliament

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha earned a few extra brownie points from his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra for taking up an important issue in the Indian Parliament.

Chadha recently flagged the issue of film piracy in the Parliament and was lauded by Parineeti on X for it. Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha Chairperson chided that marrying Parineeti Chopra had rubbed off on the politics of AAP MP.

During his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav said, “Sir, as we all know, piracy is a plague that’s all-pervasive, not just in the cinema industry today, but also in the OTT platform world. Sir, piracy and unauthorised reproduction of copyright content has led to an annual loss of Rs 20,000 crore in the film industry and the OTT industry. And there has been a 62% increase in piracy incidents during the pandemic alone. Through you sir, I’d like to ask the honourable minister the Cinematography Bill that was passed in this House last year, which largely deals with anti-camera recording of films etc in theatres, is the Government of India today planning to amend the Cinematography Bill or come out with a separate mechanism to deal with the piracy in OTT platforms that is also becoming widespread. Because of this unauthorised reproduction, years and years of hard work of artists goes down the drain. So I’d urge through you to the Minister to come up with an institutional mechanism to deal with this piracy.”

As Raghav sat down, Dhankhar smiled and said, “He knows much about the film industry. Off late, he’s gained experience.”

Veteran actress and parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan was seated next to Raghav in the Parliament and seemed to approve of his speech to which Dhankhar added, “Jaya ji has been diligent ever since she entered that silver screen. It’s because of her that the question has been rationally worded.”

When Raghav sought permission to respond to her, Dhankhar said, “Never clarify when you get an endorsement from a legend.” The senior actress chose to smile at the words of acknowledgement.

Proud wife Parineeti took to X on Friday and shared a video of Raghav’s speech from the Parliament and wrote, “You’re a star for raising this important issue in Parliament, my love (king emoji).”

Parineeti married Raghav in September 2023. Since then the couple have been dividing time between New Delhi, London and Mumbai.

Parineeti was last seen in the Netflix India film “Amar Singh Chamkila” which co-starred Diljit Dosanjh and was helmed by Imtiaz Ali. (Agencies)

