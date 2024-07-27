‘Throw toxic people out, find your tribe’: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was recently seen in the streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, feels the mindset of a person shapes their perspective towards life. The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of herself enjoying a serene boat ride.

She wrote in the caption, “This month, I took some time to pause and reflect on life and it has reiterated my belief... Mindset is everything. Don’t give importance to unimportant things (or people). Don’t waste a single second. Life is a ticking clock.”

The actress also shared a mantra for a happy life, saying every moment should be a personal choice and that one should cease to live for others and start living for themselves.

“Find your tribe and be unafraid of throwing toxic people out of your life. Stop caring about what the world will think. Change the way you react to situations. Life is finite. It is happening now. Live it the way YOU want to live it,” she added.

On the personal front, the actress has been enjoying marital bliss with her politician husband Raghav Chadha with whom she recently attended a Wimbledon tennis match.

The couple tied the knot on September 24 last year in an intimate ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. (IANS)

