Poonam Pandey Faces Rs 100 Cr Defamation Suit for Fake Death Stunt
GUWAHATI: Actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband, Sam Bombay, is allegedly facing a hefty Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit after Pandey was accused of fabricating her own death.
The incident unfolded earlier this month when the news of her demise due to cervical cancer widespread across various social media platforms. However, it was soon revealed that the news was allegedly a publicity stunt orchestrated by Pandey herself.
A day after the news of her death, Pandey appeared in a video on her social media handles saying that she was alive and wanted to spread awareness against cervical cancer which had claimed the lives of many women.
"I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease," the 32-year-old actor posted a video.
The defamation case worth Rs 100 crore was filed by Faizan Ansari, a Mumbai resident, who also lodged a FIR with the Kanpur Police Commissioner.
Reportedly, Ansari has accused Pandey and her husband of conspiring to fake her death, which he believes has diminished the seriousness of cancer. He also alleged that they exploited the emotions and trust of millions, including those within the Bollywood industry.
The complaint seeks an arrest warrant for the couple and their mandatory appearance in the Kanpur court to address the matter.
Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also called for legal action against Poonam Pandey for manipulating the emotions of the Indian public.
Additionally, Maharashtra MLC Satyajeet Tambe has also urged the Mumbai police to take strict action against Pandey.
Furthermore, Schbang, a media company implicated in orchestrating the fake death stunt, issued a public apology.
