West Bengal: IAF Hawk Trainer Aircraft Crashes in West Midnapur, Pilots Safe

KOLKATA: A Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a training exercise in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday.

The incident took place between 4 and 5 pm near Kalaikunda Air Force Station, leading both pilots aboard the trainee aircraft to eject safely.

The crash took place in a civilian area when it was returning from a training sortie. The aircraft had departed from Air Force Station Kalaikunda, primarily utilized as a training base.

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to civilian property on the ground in the accident. The crash site attracted the attention of local villagers, who gathered to witness the aftermath.