West Bengal: IAF Hawk Trainer Aircraft Crashes in West Midnapur, Pilots Safe

KOLKATA: A Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a training exercise in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday.
The incident took place between 4 and 5 pm near Kalaikunda Air Force Station, leading both pilots aboard the trainee aircraft to eject safely.
The crash took place in a civilian area when it was returning from a training sortie. The aircraft had departed from Air Force Station Kalaikunda, primarily utilized as a training base.
There were no reports of loss of life or damage to civilian property on the ground in the accident. The crash site attracted the attention of local villagers, who gathered to witness the aftermath.
Following the incident, a team of West Bengal police and Air Force officers reached the accident site to assess and manage the situation.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Commander of the Indian Air Force has launched a court of inquiry to investigate and ascertain the cause of the incident.
The court of inquiry will investigate various aspects of the accident, including possible technical malfunctions or human error.
“One Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Kalaikunda, West Bengal today during a training sortie. Both the pilots ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. No loss of life or damage to civilian property,” the official X handle of IAF posted.
The Hawk trainer aircraft is a jet-powered advanced trainer utilized by numerous air forces globally, including the IAF. Produced by BAE Systems, the Hawk is tailored to train pilots transitioning to high-performance fighter aircraft. It incorporates a tandem-seat cockpit setup, enabling an instructor pilot to accompany a trainee, and offering guidance and instruction during training sorties.
