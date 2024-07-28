Salman Khan residence firing: Special MCOCA Court issues standing non-bailable warrant against two

The Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Court on Friday issued a standing non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara in the Salman Khan residence firing case, said Mumbai Police.

Earlier on July 8, the Mumbai Crime Branch filed a 1,735-page chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against nine accused in the firing case at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence. The chargesheet was filed in the Special MCOCA Court, Mumbai. The chargesheet is filed against six arrested accused and three wanted accused, including gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi.

The chargesheet includes various investigation documents incorporated into three volumes, containing a total of 1,735 pages.

The evidence includes statements from 46 witnesses, statements of witnesses under Section 164 CrPC before the Magistrate, confessional statements under the MCOCA, a total of 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence, which are part of the chargesheet documents.

The firing incident took place on April 14 outside Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting. (ANI)

Also Read: Actor Salman Khan alleges Lawrence Bishnoi carried out firing outside his residence (sentinelassam.com)