Sara Ali Khan Shares Goofy Selfie with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are all set to enthral fans in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film ‘Metro In Dino’, has shared goofy behind-the-scene pictures.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sara treated fans with pictures featuring her, Aditya and Anurag Basu. Making faces and goofy expressions, the trio posed for a selfie.

She captioned the post, “Metro In Dino. Madness mein hum Teeno.” As soon as the photo was shared, fans shared their excitement in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Can’t wait.”

Another user commented, “Omggg sara Aditya together. Absolutely cuteness.” “This one is gonna be GREAT,” another user comment read.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

‘Metro...In Dino’ marks Aditya and Basu’s second collaboration. The duo first worked together in ‘Ludo’.

‘Metro In Dino,’ a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song ‘In Dino’ from ‘Life in a... Metro’, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, “Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!”

“The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work,” he added.

Basu is known for his films like ‘Barfi’, ‘Life In a Metro’, ‘Ludo’, and ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

Sara is set to share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming action-comedy. The film will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration. (ANI)

