Sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' to release on June 27 this summer

Upcoming sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD', with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan essaying the lead roles, will be released in theatres on June 27 this summer.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The makers of the film made the announcement about the release of the film on Saturday precisely two months before the scheduled date.

Not long ago, the makers gave a glimpse to Big B's character of Ashwatthama in the film. The Bollywood icon was seen covered in bandages in the clip. The clip impressed the fans with the stunning de-aging transformation of the legendary actor. The character reveal video, a true pan-India teaser, also showcased a blend of languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is being directed by Nag Ashwin. (IANS) 27

