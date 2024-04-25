Kalki 2989 AD: Prabhas charging 733% more than Amitabh Bachchan?

Nag Ashwin movie “Kalki 2989 AD” is one of the most ambitious projects ever. The makers have been teasing the fans with the looks and character teasers of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan or even posters from the upcoming new movie. It is said that the “Kalki 2989 AD” release has been postponed due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The makers have not yet reacted to the speculations of the changes in the release date. However, they have been dropping the on-screen and off-screen glimpses from the sets of upcoming new movie. Amid all this, reports have surfaced talking about “Kalki 2989 AD” star cast fees.

If media reports are anything to go by, Prabhas has seen a change in his remuneration after the debacle of his last film, Adipurush. And it has not come down instead, Prabhas’ fees have increased. Prabhas is charging a whopping Rs 150 crore for the movie. Prabhas’ fees amount to 25% of the total film budget.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama in “Kalki 2989 AD”. The actor is a senior member of the cast. Recently, the makers revealed his first look from the film. However, the veteran’s fees are quite low compared to the lead actor. As per reports, Prabhas is charging about 733 percent more than that of Big B. The megastar takes home Rs 18 crore. For his last movie, “Uunchai”, Big B was reportedly paid Rs 10 crore.

Deepika Padukone is charging Rs 20 crore for the Nag Ashwin film. For her last, “Fighter” with Hrithik Roshan and Karan Singh Grover starrer, DP took home Rs 15 crore. The actress has seen a spike of about 33% in her fees. Kamal Haasan is said to play the lead antagonist in “Kalki 2989 AD”. He has an extended cameo appearance in the movie as per reports. For the same, the actor, producer and filmmaker has charged a whopping Rs 50 crore. The actor pocketed Rs 20 crore for his previous film. Disha Patani is also a part of “Kalki 2989 AD”. It is said that the actress is earning Rs 2 crore for her stint in the movie.

As per reports, the movie is mounted on a budget of Rs 600 crores and pre-sales of Rs 750 crore has been done already. It is speculated that the release of “Kalki 2989 AD” has been moved to June 2024. (Agencies)

