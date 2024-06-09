Social media left awestruck as Chirag Paswan meets Kangana Ranaut in parliament

People went into a frenzy after a video of the reunion of BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan emerged on social media. The duo met on the sidelines of the National Democratic Alliance Parliamentary meeting in New Delhi. Notably, this reunion was special as the two MPs have worked together in the past in a 2011 movie ‘ Mile Na Mile Hum.’ Yes, besides being a politician, Chirag has a thing for acting too. Interestingly, the 2011 movie was Chirag’s only movie, with his co-actor being none other than the Bollywood queen.

The video shows Chirag greeting Kangana by shaking hands and talking as they continued holding each other’s hands. The two can be seen hugging each other and laughing before they say goodbye.

Before the meeting, Chirag said he was looking forward to meeting her. “We shared a good relationship, worked in a film. We will be meeting in Parliament. I think she is a strong lady; she voices herself very articulately and I am looking forward listening to her in Parliament,” the news agency said.

Kangana earlier made headlines after a female security personnel of a central force slapped her during a regular check at the Chandigarh airport. The personnel, Kulwinder Kaur, later revealed she held a grudge against Kangana for her comments on the farmers’ protest that gripped India in 2020-21. (Agencies)

