When Abhishek revealed the secret behind his successful marriage with Aishwarya

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been happily married for 17 years now. The power couple of Bollywood lately have been making headlines for the rift in their family, and it is also claimed that they are going through a rough patch in their marriage. Some reports speculated that Aishwarya moved out from the Bachchan household due to her cold war with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

But Aishwarya and Abhishek never reacted to these rumours around their barrage and that only shows how they are unaffected by these baseless speculations. Aishwarya and Abhishek are typical husband and wife and they too indulge in a fight over who says sorry’ after fights. This old video of Abhishek Bachchan revealing the secret behind his successful marriage with Aishwarya is gold.

In this video, you can see Abhishek Bachchan appearing on Kapil Sharma’s show where he gets asked by one of the female fans that when Ash had marked her presence on the same show, she had revealed that she is the one who says ‘sorry’ first in their fights. To which Abhishek rectified her saying that it’s him who says ‘Sorry’ to her Allen time. And even added that only husbands say sorry to their wives to keep everything normal. Har roz subah ek sorry and raat ko sone se pehle ek sorry bol do, sab thik rehta hai’.

This video of Abhishek is proof of him being a typical husband and the way he deals with hai fights is a usual one. Aishwarya and Abhishek’s live news often create curiosity among fans. Especially after Abhiskek’s latest dry wish for Aishwarya on her 50th birthday, left netizens wondering if actually all is well between them or not. (Agencies)

