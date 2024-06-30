When Anurag Kashyap spent a whole night in police lock-up

Anurag Kashyap never shies away from talking about his personal life, career, personal triumphs or even struggles. The ace director has been busy promoting his movie “Bad Cop” with Gulshan Devaiah, and during his recent interview with comedian Samany Raina, the “Gangs of Wasseypur” director revealed that he has once spent a night in a lockup. During his interview with Raina on his YouTube channel, the director was asked whether he had ever been to jail. Answering this, the actor said that he had spent a night in jail for “slapping the wrong person.” “Yes, I have gone to jail. I slapped the wrong person. Somebody you are not supposed to hit. I was in jail for a night,” the filmmaker-turned-actor said.

Sharing how a man who sent him to jail changed his life forever, the director said, “The man who put me in the lock-up is the same guy who changed my life completely. He was the one who brought me out.” He said that the man was happy with how Anurag stood up for rights.

Anurag refrained from sharing more details about the incident. Actor Gulshan Devaiah was also with Kashyap during the interview and was shocked after hearing about Anurag’s incident.

On his work front, Anurag Kashyap is enjoying playing the villain roles. The filmmaker-turned-actor has played the role of the antagonist not in one but two projects. He was recently seen playing a grey role in Nithilan Swaminathan’s revenge saga Maharaja alongside Vijay Sethupathi and in Disney + Hotstar series “Bad Cop”. (Agencies)

