Bollywood’s big Diwali releases- ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again’ to not release in Saudi Arabia

Bollywood’s big Diwali releases- Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will not get a theatrical release in Saudi Arabia. Along with these two Hindi films, Tamil film Amaran too will not be releasing in Saudi. However, these films will release in the UAE. Both the countries have a sizeable Indian population. Saudi Arabia has strict regulations regarding Indian films, often prohibiting those with nationalistic themes, religious content, or sexual material from being screened. Several Indian films have faced bans or restricted releases in Saudi before. Saudi Arabian authorities review films and may censor or ban those film which contain religiously sensitive material, explicit sexual content, or themes that go against local customs. The stringent rules not only affect release of Indian films but also movies from other regions. Some films are edited to meet Saudi standards, while others are not shown at all.

Meanwhile, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is the third installment in the franchise. The film features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, the film also sees the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika. Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimrii are also part of the film which is set in Kolkata. The exact plot of the film, which has been helmed by Anees Bazmee, is not known yet but the film is a horror comedy which is reportedly based on folklore. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will be released in theatres on November 1. (Agencies)

