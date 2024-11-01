‘Unstoppable’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to come together for wrestling film

The trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming film “Unstoppable” is finally here. The wrestling drama backed by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon also stars Jennifer Lopez as the devoted mother of Anthony Robles, a real-life wrestler born with one leg. The “Unstoppable” trailer packs emotion, drama and lots of action. The trailer starts with Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer as Anthony and his mother Judy Robles, respectively, in the sports biopic. The trailer reveals that it is an inspiring tale of an Arizona athlete born with one leg fighting to be known as a champion. The trailer highlights the film’s emotional depth and thrilling action sequences. “Unstoppable” will release in select theaters on December 6, before coming to Prime Video on January 16, 2025.

“Unstoppable” tells the true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams. With the love and support of his mother Judy (Jennifer), and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team.

The film also stars Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle. The film marks Oscar-winning editor William Goldenberg’s directorial debut.

The story is written by Eric Champnella, Alex Harris and John Hindman. It is based on Anthony’s book with Austin Murphy, Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion. (Agencies)

