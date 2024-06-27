Bollywood’s true blue fashionista Alia Bhatt exudes bohemian charm in Elle Saab gown

Bollywood’s true blue fashionista Alia Bhatt proved once again that she can rock any style or outfit with ease. The diva recently shared photos from her Italy getaway with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and gave a glimpse of her “sunset club” to fans. In the photos, she is seen donning an Elie Saab number from their Spring Summer 2024 collection. The sage green dress featured a corset top, a silk drape around the neck, a bohemian bottom and intricate embroidery. To accentuate her look, she opted for a slick bun hairdo and simple drop earrings. To accessorise, she opted for matching heels and a black clutch

Ranbir, on the other hand, donned a maroon-black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow tie. The cherry on the top was his matching black eye mask. In the comments, a fan wrote, “Best couple of B-town. My favourite.” Another commented, “How beautiful are these two.” A third user wrote, “Looks like a fairytale.” (Agencies)

