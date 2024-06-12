Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’co-star Indira Krishna drops picture from film’s sets

Indira Krishna, Ranbir Kapoor’s co-star in the upcoming film ‘Ramayana’, shared an adorable picture from the film’s set to express her gratitude towards the actor for his love and care. ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii,’ actress on Monday took to her Instagram to drop a cute picture with Ranbir.

In the picture, Ranbir can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look as he wraps his arms around the veteran actress, both smiling warmly for the camera against the backdrop of a vanity van.

Accompanying the post was a sweet caption: “Animaling... Thank you for your care, love, kindness, and your wonderful gestures, Ranbir... co-star.” Soon after the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One fan wrote, “ma’am, it’s a lovely pic, when can we expect Ramayana announcement?”

Another fan commented, “Ma’am Ranbir is my forever favourite... thankyou for adorable pic.” (ANI)

