Bombay HC orders verification of Shilpa Shetty’s family background

Actress Shilpa Shetty filed an affidavit indicating that she and her son will be traveling to Los Angeles from October 22 to October 27 for a business assignment. The Bombay High Court urged the prosecution to seek directions regarding her family history. Her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, along with their daughter and mother, will stay in Mumbai.

The couple’s plea against the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was being heard by a bench consisting of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad.

The LOC was granted at the EOW’s plea in relation to a cheating case brought by businessman Deepak Kothari, who claimed that the pair deceived him into investing Rs 60 crore in Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd between 2015 and 2023 and then misused the money for their own use.

Niranjan Mundargi, Shetty’s lawyer, told the court that Shetty will return on October 27 after having to fly to Los Angeles for a professional shoot that was set for October 23. “If I execute the agreement and don’t travel, I will have to pay. I can’t sign the agreement unless I get permission from the court,” he submitted, clarifying that only Shetty and her son would travel.

However, the complainant’s lawyer contended that the pair had first requested permission for a three-month vacation, which was then modified to a “business visit” following the court’s orders.

Mundargi emphasised that there were no particular accusations made against Shetty and that the complaint was directed at Kundra.

The prosecution has been instructed to take instructions and report back, and the bench has now scheduled a follow-up hearing for this Thursday, October 16. (Agencies)

