Dance Sensation: Malaika, Rashmika Ignite 'Poison Baby' Stage

The makers of ‘Thamma’ have released the song ‘Poison Baby’ featuring the show-stealing dance moves of actress Malaika Arora. On Monday, the fans of Malaika Arora were in for a treat when their favourite performer returned to the dance stage with ‘Thamma’s latest song ‘Poison Baby’. The actress was joined by Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a lead role in the movie.

Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika Arora as she makes her way to the stage. While the actress dances in the club-like setting, the video features Ayushmann Khurrana’s character entering the space with Rashmika.

He tries to keep Rashmika close, but all restrictions go loose when the actress spots a glass of red wine, mistaking it for blood. Rashmika is believed to be playing the role of a vampire in the film, as per the movie’s trailer. In the next moment, the actress was seen gulping the wine at one go!

Rashmika then joins Malaika on the dance floor and dances along, matching the energetic beats. Rashmika and Malaika’s dance moves to the peppy song have impressed their fans and movie lovers.

Rashmika shared the song on her Instagram handle on Monday. Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

The makers recently released the film’s trailer. The two-minute and twenty-four-second trailer of the film offers a glimpse into the vampire love story between Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana. The video opens with the introduction of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thamma, who announces his plan to transform humans into vampires to build an army that will rule humanity. With the sudden turn in events, Nawazuddin was captured and locked in a cave for 1000 years.

Ayushmann unexpectedly meets Nawazuddin, after which he turns into a vampire, as per the trailer. It is followed by the appearance of Rashmika, who was seen holding Ayushmann on her back. ‘Thamma’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. ‘Thamma’ will be released on Diwali 2025. (ANI)

Also Read: Rowan Atkinson returns with laugh riot ‘Man vs Baby’

Also Watch: