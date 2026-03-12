Dr. Dre is finally a billionaire, joins elite club of music moguls

Dr. Dre is finally a billionaire, almost a decade after he declared himself “hip-hop’s first billionaire.” However, back then, Forbes didn’t include his name on the list, and it wasn’t updated until now, which is only a decade and two years later.

“They need to update the Forbes list, shit just changed,” Dre said in 2014, after he and Jimmy Iovine sold their Beats by Dre business to Apple for $3 billion.

He is the newest addition to Forbes’ Richest People in the World list. The 61-year-old star, born André Young, ranks No. 3,332 on the list, which also includes Rihanna and Jay-Z.

In 2014, Dre called himself the world’s first billionaire in hip-hop. However, Forbes did not include his name, as his deal with Apple added millions to his net worth but did not place him on the billionaire list. It raised his net worth from $550 million to $800 million.

Instead, it was Jay-Z who became the genre’s first billionaire in 2019. As of now, his net worth is $2.8 billion.

According to the announcement, via Variety, Dre joins “an elite group of celebrities who have recently crossed the three-comma threshold” With this achievement, he has become just the sixth musician on the list, which includes Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna. (Agencies)

