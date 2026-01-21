National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit organizes quiz and speech competition to mark Republic Day

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a vibrant celebration of the 77th Republic Day, the NCC unit of Orang Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Junior College, functioning under the 5th Assam Battalion NCC, Tezpur, organized a quiz and speech competition on the college premises on Tuesday.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a floral tribute to the portrait of Bharat Mata by the Principal of the college, Dr Chinan Narzary. This was followed by a soulful rendition of the National Anthem by NCC cadets and students, setting a patriotic tone for the event.

Students from various educational institutions, including Orang Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Junior College, Orang Higher Secondary School, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Eureka English School, UN Academy, Gyan Bharati Public School (Mazbat), and 2 No. Nalbari Higher Secondary School of Dhansrighat, actively participated in the speech competition.

The quiz contest was skilfully conducted by senior lecturer and quiz master Rumi Bora. Retired Subedar Major Chayan Kumar Das addressed the gathering, inspiring the students with his insightful speech on patriotism, discipline, and national responsibility.

The Central Advisor of the Bodoland Journalists’ Association, Naba Kumar Deka, attended the programme and appreciated the efforts of the organizers in nurturing patriotic spirit among students.

