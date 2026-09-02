Brad Pitt reveals how 'Heart of the Beast' cemented his belief about canine friends

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, has spoken about the depth in the narrative of his upcoming film 'Heart of the Beast'. The actor said that the bond between human and dog in the film really moved him.

The film is directed by Ayer, and follows Special Forces officer James Belmont (played by Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, after a harrowing plane crash leaves them stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. As they battle the unforgiving elements and fight to make it out alive, their bond becomes their greatest strength.

The actor opened up about his character James Belmont's relationship with his canine companion Odin, revealing what drew him to a story where, in the most unforgiving circumstances, a dog becomes his greatest source of strength.

Talking about the same, the actor said, "When I first picked up the script for this movie, I read it and it just really, really moved me. That bond between human and dog, dog and human, it's something quite incredible".

'Heart of the Beast' is more than just a survival story, it is about loyalty, love and the extraordinary bond between a man and his dog. The actor was also drawn to the opportunity to reunite with longtime collaborator David Ayer, with whom he previously worked on 'Fury'.

He further mentioned, "This is on its surface a survival movie but underneath its surface it's a love story. The experience cemented what I know to be true about our relationship with dogs, and their relationship with us. It's that intense loyalty and their love is unconditional. We are less alone in the world, because of our dogs." (IANS)

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Fiery ‘Mysaa’ Poster, Sets Global Release for November 27