Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Fiery ‘Mysaa’ Poster, Sets Global Release for November 27

Rashmika Mandanna has unveiled a fiery poster and the worldwide theatrical release date of her upcoming action thriller 'Mysaa', with the film set to arrive in cinemas globally on November 27, 2026. Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced under Unformula Films, Mysaa presents Mandanna in an intense and rugged avatar.

The promotional poster shows the actress covered in dirt and blood, holding a weapon and staring with a fierce expression.

Alongside the poster, Mandanna shared a character note that offers a glimpse into the emotional intensity of the film.

"The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don't anticipate coming-that's Mysaa! In cinemas worldwide on 27.11.26!"

Touted as an emotional, action-packed drama set against tribal backdrops, 'Mysaa' has also generated curiosity around Mandanna's physical preparation and high-octane action schedules.

The film features music by composer Jakes Bejoy. Post-production and VFX work are currently underway.

The release announcement comes following Mandanna's recent updates about her return to regular work schedules after recovering from a hip injury. (ANI)

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