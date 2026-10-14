‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte Passes Away at 34

Actor RJ Mitte, best known for portraying the character of Walter White Jr. on 'Breaking Bad', has died at the age of 34, reported Variety.

RJ Mitte's representative has confirmed the actor died by suicide, the Variety report added.

As per the latest update, the Brownsville Police Department received a call at 12.50 pm local time, following which the actor was found dead at his home. "The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation," the BJP stated.

Mitte, who famously played Walter White Jr., the son of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Holly White (Anna Gunn), appeared in all five seasons of the show, which ran from 2008 to 2013.

Just like his 'Breaking Bad' character, Mitte had cerebral palsy. His onscreen performance played a key role in bringing awareness to the condition. Throughout his acting career, Mitte also remained an ardent advocate for disability representation in Hollywood.

A statement from the actor's representative read, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

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