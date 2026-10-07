Hollywood Star Michael Douglas Opens Up on Nepotism Debate

Hollywood star Michael Douglas has opened up on the classic debate of nepo babies. The actor is the son of the late Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, and is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

The actor recently appeared on the 'SmartLess' podcast, and said the title "really pisses" him off. While discussing his success with hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, the actor said, "Well, first of all, you know, Hollywood royalty. I mean, this 'nepo' thing really pisses me off. I don't know a career where a father or mother don't try to help their son or daughter get into their business and this and that, and why they picked on this because of the well-known aspect of it".

Apart from nepotism, the actor also shared the best advice he could give to aspiring actors. He urged the aspiring actors to recognize "good material". He further mentioned, "The problem we all have is we don't play an instrument, or we don't paint, or we don't write. We're standing there. But a good piece of material, man, a good piece of material helps things along well". (IANS)

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