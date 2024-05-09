British actor Ian Gelder popular as Kevan Lannister of ‘Game Of Thrones’ passes away at 74

British actor Ian Gelder, popular for playing Kevan Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’, passed away due to complications from bile duct cancer. He was 74. Gelder’s partner, Ben Daniels, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” Daniels wrote, reports variety.com.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

The actor essayed the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister played by Charles Dance in 12 episodes of the series.

He had also featured in several television series, including ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Snatch’, ‘Fifteen-Love’, ‘Casualty’, ‘Edward the King’, ‘I Thought You’d Gone’ and ‘His Dark Materials’ among many others. (IANS)

Also Read: Netizens take internet by storm with funny memes on Met Gala 2024

Also watch: