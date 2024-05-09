Netizens take internet by storm with funny memes on Met Gala 2024

As the mega fashion event Met Gala 2024 wrapped up, with extravagant couture and the presence of stylish celebs, the internet was flooded with humorous memes that will make you laugh. As attendees descended the steps of New York City’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, dressed in attire appropriate for the Met Gala 2024’s ‘The Garden of Time’ theme, netizens created a flurry of tweets, jokes, and memes.

Let us look at some of the interesting and hilarious memes.

The carpet: The 2024 Met Gala carpet was inspired by the theme, ‘The Garden of Time’. The stairs were decorated with white and mossy green accents. The sides of the steps were bordered with plant barriers, while the walls were decorated with forest scenes. One of the social media users commented, “Theme is rainforest cafe”

Dan Levy: The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star donned a black Loewe suit with eye-catching floral embellishments that began towards the bottom of his jacket and trousers. His contrasting appearance generated one of the night’s finest memes, “Both of my personalities trying to coexist together,” as per the New York Post.

Ed Sheeran: Even Ed Sheeran’s look became the topic of discussion. The singer donned a light blue suit that resembled Troy Bolton’s prom tuxedo from ‘High School Musical 3.’ One funny meme showed Ed side by side with Zac Efron’s movie role to demonstrate the fashion parallels.

“Can’t believe Ed Sheeran chose to bring Troy Bolton’s tux from the HSM 3 prom scene back to life for the #MetGala.”

Rebecca Ferguson: Rebecca Ferguson attended the Met wearing a Thom Browne black gown that was covered up by a massive black cape that reached her neck. She also caught the attention with one of the netizens commenting, “Me when I’m in the barbers,” the post read, alongside a photo of Ferguson at the Met. (ANI)

