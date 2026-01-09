Bruno Mars returns after nearly a decade, announces new album ‘The Romantic’

American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars is set to make a major comeback with a new full-length album, marking his return to solo music after nearly a decade. The Grammy-winning pop superstar announced his upcoming album titled ‘The Romantic’ through the social media platform, generating widespread excitement among fans worldwide. Taking to Instagram, Mars confirmed the release date of the album and teased fresh music. “New music this Friday. The Romantic coming 2.27,” the singer wrote, announcing that the album will be released on February 27, 2026. He also hinted that a new track from the album will be unveiled later this week.The announcement came shortly after Mars shared an update about the album’s completion on social media. “My album is done,” he wrote in a post on X, further fuelling anticipation surrounding the project.

‘The Romantic’ will be Bruno Mars’ fourth studio album and his first solo release since ’24K Magic’, which was released in 2016, as per Variety/ While Mars has remained musically active over the years, his recent work largely comprised collaborations and featured appearances rather than solo albums.

Bruno Mars’ last album, ’24K Magic,’ was released in November 2016, bowing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

It featured songs like ’24K Magic’, ‘That’s What I Like’, and ‘Finesse (Remix)’ featuring Cardi B. (ANI)

