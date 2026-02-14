BTS’ Arirang is coming to cinemas near you! Tour to stream live in theatres

BTS’ worldtour is coming to cinemas! After a four-year hiatus, BTS is coming together again, and the organizers are trying to make this moment extra special for all the fans who will not be able to witness the seven boys performing live. However, if not in person, other options are available, and one of the recent additions is that the BTS World Tour Arirang will stream live in cinemas globally.

The seven-member K-pop group, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will kick off their tour in April after the March 20 release of their new studio album.

The BTS World Tour is coming to cinema screens. On Thursday (Feb 12), BTS’ agency HYBE and Big Hit Music announced that two full-length concerts will be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide in April.

The two full-length concerts will be brought live to movie screens on April 11 and 18.

Sharing the news on the X handle of the BTS official, they wrote, BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ LIVE VIEWINGIN GOYANG & TOKYODon’t miss your chance to experience two full-length concerts, broadcast live to cinemas worldwide!LIVE VIEWING from GOYANG: Apr.11LIVE VIEWING from TOKYO: Apr.18.’’

With 34 cities across the world and a total of 82 shows, the tour is one of the biggest K-pop events.

Tickets will be available from Feb. 25. More details regarding the screening will be made available soon. Apart from the streaming at cinemas, it it will be streamed globally on Netflix. The concert will be live exclusively on Netflix on March 21, 2026, at 8 PM KST (4 AM PST / 7 AM EST). (Agencies)

