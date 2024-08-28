Is BTS member Suga ‘driving to India’?; Singer’s apology note causes confusion

Did BTS member Suga mention India in his recent long note to fans? The singer wrote a long note to his fans after being involved in a drunk-driving incident. When translated, the K-pop star’s apology mistakenly included a reference to India.

The translation by the South Korean mobile app Weverse, through which BTS members interact with fans, stated that Suga made the “mistake of driving to India on an electric scooter after drinking”. The translation error was in Suga’s second apology after his apology caused some confusion.

Here is what the translated statement says: “On the night of August 6, 2024, I made the mistake of driving to India on an electric scooter after drinking. Also, I’m sorry for the confusion caused by the first apology I hastily posted on the 7th. I should have thought more and been careful, but I couldn’t”. The India reference quickly caught the attention of BTS ARMY in India.

“India mentioned but at what cost,” a K-Pop and K-Drama Instagram account based in India posted in a video, pointing out the translation error.

The K-pop singer was caught drunk driving an electric scooter earlier this month. CCTV footage captured Suga near Nine One Hannam apartments in Seoul. Police who were on duty responded and detected alcohol on him, with a breathalyzer test revealing 0.227% BAC. The case is being investigated.

While the translation error referencing India drew more attention, the post was intended to apologise for the recent drunk driving incident.

After the translation was posted by noonatlalk, one of the Instagram users commented, “I don’t understand why people are stretching it this much. He did something without harming anyone but himself, he apologised. But people are behaving as if he killed someone”.

“I was also laughing. I knew it this is not the correct translation,” he added. Another user wrote, “I was like I’m the only one who see India there??”. (Agencies)

