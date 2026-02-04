BTS' comeback concert to live stream on Netflix

BTS is making a comeback, and fans worldwide are excited! Netflix has collaborated with BTS to live-stream their highly-anticipated return. After completing their mandatory military service, the seven members - RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook - have reunited and are set to release their new album, Arirang.

To celebrate, they will be performing live in Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square, and it will be streamed globally on Netflix. Mark your calendars!

BTS is back and is ready to take the stage again. As a treat to millions of fans, aka ARMY, HYBE teamed up with Netflix to livestream their comeback concert.

The concert will be live exclusively on Netflix on March 21, 8 p.m. Korean Standard Time. In India, audience can watch at 4:30 p.m. IST. Following this live concert, the band will embark on the world tour across Asia, America and other continents. (Agencies)

Also Read: Arunachal CM ‘thanks’ Udit Narayan for ‘filling Anini with timeless songs’