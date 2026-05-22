BTS Confirmed for Special Appearance at 2026 American Music Awards

South Korean boy band BTS made their comeback with the album Arirang in March this year and are currently on a world tour that spans 82 shows across 34 cities, making it the most extensive tour ever by a Korean artist. Their return to the stage after a four-year military hiatus has fans praising for the group’s vulnerability, raw emotion and flawless vocals. Their agency Big Hit announced that the group will be making a special appearance at this year’s American Music Awards.

Taking to their X account, agency Big Hit confirmed the news that BTS will be at the AMAs. In the Naver page, they announced BTS will be present at the awards ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 5 pm on May 25. This marks their first in-person participation in the AMA in five years since 2021.

Excited fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, “If the boys won, it’s all ARMY.” If not, it’s on you, BH...that’s on you there. I said it. “ Another user wrote, “Excited for this... Can’t wait for this. Love all of them,” wrote the third user. BTS has won a total of 12 American Music Awards (AMAs) across group and solo categories. Their historic victories include winning the highly coveted Artist of the Year in 2021—making them the first Asian act to achieve this—and securing the Favourite Pop Duo or Group award for a record four consecutive years.

In 2021, they achieved a triple crown, including ‘Artist of the Year’, and in 2022, they became the first winner of the newly established ‘Favourite K-Pop Artist’ award. Subsequently, in 2025, member RM won in the same category. (Agencies)

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