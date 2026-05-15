Madonna, BTS, Shakira to perform at FIFA World Cup final halftime show

Queen of pop Madonna along with K-pop phenomena BTS and Grammy winner Shakira are all set to co-headline the first ever FIFA World Cup halftime show.

The news was shared by the International Federation of Association Football. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Elmo announced the news in a teaser trailer for the World Cup halftime show. Joined by Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog and several other familiar faces from the Muppet crew, Martin and Elmo handpicked BTS, Madonna and Shakira as the co-headliners, reports variety.com.

The teaser also announced that proceeds made from the show will be donated to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is “a landmark initiative working to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children worldwide,” according to FIFA.

The FIFA World Cup Finals take place on July 19 in New Jersey. (IANS)

Also Read: Social media star Orry says he doesn’t fear Bollywood’s ‘Cancel Culture’