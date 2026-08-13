BTS’ V and Jung Kook open up about their health struggles

BTS, one of the world’s most celebrated boy bands, recently left fans concerned after V and Jung Kook opened up about their health struggles during a live broadcast on Weverse on August 12. The singers discussed ongoing health problems while continuing their Arirang World Tour and expressed their desire to recover quickly so they can continue their careers and performances.

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, revealed that his hearing has been deteriorating for around two and a half years. He said he had never previously shared the issue with ARMYs. According to V, the hearing in his two ears is significantly different. He explained that if he could hear at a level of 100 in one ear, he could hear only around 30 in the other.

V also recalled that his hearing became worse while he was serving in the South Korean military. At the time, he said, he initially convinced himself that the problem was related to mental strength because of the emphasis on physical training and endurance among those around him.

Despite the ongoing issue, V assured fans that he is taking his medication regularly and continuing to visit the hospital. He emphasized that he is doing everything possible to manage his condition and improve his health.

Jung Kook also shared details about an injury that has been affecting his performances. During BTS’s world tour in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he experienced back pain, while he has also been dealing with severe inflammation and microdamage around his shin.

The singer revealed that his shin is currently close to developing a stress fracture. Although he wants to continue running and jumping on stage, the pain has made those movements increasingly difficult. He admitted that he wanted to perform with his usual energy but was unable to do so because of the discomfort.

Jung Kook said he wants to recover as quickly as possible, but the group’s continuous schedule makes complete healing difficult. For now, he plans to manage the injury carefully while continuing to perform. The candid revelations from both members have prompted concern among fans, who are hoping that V and Jung Kook receive proper medical care and enough time to recover while balancing their demanding tour schedule. (Agencies)

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