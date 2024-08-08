MTV VMAs 2024 nominees include BTS's Jung Kook and BLACKPINK's Lisa, with Taylor Swift leading the nods, followed by Post Malone

The nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2024 have been announced and it includes a lot of nods for several K-pop artists (not surprisingly) including BTS star Jung Kook, BLACKPINK star Lisa among others. The highest nods are obviously with Taylor Swift who never ceases to amaze with her record at all music awards followed closely by Post Malone.

Taylor Swift has a total of 10 nominations at the 2024 MTV VMAs. Jung Kook who is the youngest member of the BTS group has earned two nominations for his solo debut song “Seven” featuring Latto. The two nods are in categories – Best K-Pop and Best Collaboration. As for BLACKPINK’s Lisa, she has earned four different nominations for her latest solo song “ROCKSTAR”. She was nominated in Best Choreography, Best Editing, Best K-Pop and Best Art Direction categories. Taylor Swift grabbed the maximum number of nominations for her music video for the song “Fortnight”. With that, she had picked nods in Artist of the Year and Best Pop categories. She’s followed closely by Post Malone who is nominated in eight categories and has earned his ninth nomination for his song “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen.

All artists in the Artist of the Year category include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA. Ariana, Sabrina and Eminem are tied with six nods; Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five each. Blackpink’s LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims follow with four nominations. The MTV Video Music Awards 2024 have a total of 29 first-time nominees which include Morgan, Sabrina and Teddy as well as Benson Boone and Tyla. Among others who have earned a nomination for the first time are Chappell Roan, Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, LE SSERAFIM, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, RAYE, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, Tyler Childers, Victoria Monet and more. (Agencies)

