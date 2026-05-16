Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria Steals the Spotlight on the Red Carpet

Tara Sutaria, who transitioned from Disney child artist to a Bollywood leading lady with films including Apurva and Ek Villain Returns, made her highly anticipated debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Representing India at the festival, she attended the prestigious Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala. For the latest appearance at Cannes, Tara Sutaria opted for an elegant ivory ensemble featuring a Vivienne Westwood corset. The structured bodice of the gown hugged her silhouette, and the soft, draped neckline added vintage glamour. She completed her look with soft make-up, diamond and emerald jewellery and a sleek bun hairdo.

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