Cannes 2026 winners revealed as film festival concludes with spectacular closing ceremony

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival concluded with a grand closing ceremony on the French Riviera, marking a 12-day celebration of global cinema, premieres, standing ovations and artistic exchange. Held at the Palais des Festivals, the event once again brought together leading filmmakers, actors and industry professionals from around the world, highlighting diverse storytelling and creative excellence.

The festival’s highest honour, the Palme d’Or, was awarded to Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu for Fjord. The Grand Prix went to Minnoataure, directed by Andrei Zvyagintsev. The Best Director Prize (ex æquo) was shared by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi for La Bola Negra, along with Pawe³ Pawlikowski for Fatherland.

Emmanuel Marre received Best Screenplay for Notre Salut, while the Jury Prize went to Das Geträumte Abenteuer by Valeska Grisebach. Acting honours included performances by Virginie Efira and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s cast, alongside actors such as Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne.

Short film and Un Certain Regard categories also showcased emerging talent, with winners including Federico Luis and Sandra Wollner, reinforcing Cannes 2026 as a landmark celebration of world cinema. (Agencies)

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