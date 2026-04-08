Cardi B’s Ex-Husband Rapper Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Hospitalised in Stable Condition

Cardi B’s ex-husband and rapper Offset, popularly known for being a member of the hip-hop group Migos, was shot in Florida, as per reports.

The rapper is “fine” and is “currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” per TMZ, reports deadline.com.

The three-time Grammy-nominated artist was struck near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and details regarding the incident are scant, though his representative shared he is “stable and being closely monitored.”

Seminole County Police told the outlet in a statement: “We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”

According to the spokesperson, officials were on site immediately, and the situation was quickly contained. Two people have since been detained by authorities, with an investigation pending.

“The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal,” authorities concluded, reports deadline.com.

Nee Kiari Cephus, Offset provided the soundtrack to the defining era of mumble rap in the 2010s as a member of the Atlanta-hailing Migos, alongside groupmates Quavo and Takeoff.

The trio, founded in 2008, rose to prominence with tracks like “Bad and Boujee” and “Walk It Talk It,” as well as collaborations with artists Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

In 2017, Offset also collaborated with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on the album Without Warning, the lead single of which, “Ric Flair Drip,” became Offset’s highest-charting song. Migos disbanded a year after the fatal shooting of Takeoff at the age of 28 in Houston, Texas in 2022. (IANS)

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