Why did a judge plan to force sell Nicki Minaj’s $20 million Hidden Hills mansion?

Due to a legal dispute, a Los Angeles judge is reportedly planning to authorize the sale of Nicki Minaj’s Hidden Hills mansion, which is valued at approximately $20 million. This step is being taken to recover a $500,000 court-ordered payment; the rapper owed to a security guard who allegedly accused her husband, Kenneth Petty, of assaulting him. According to a report by Rolling Stone, on Monday, Judge Cindy Panuco hinted at her intention to grant an application, which will allow the house’s sale. The judge said that the only document that remains is a detailed mortgage statement from Bank of America. Reportedly, when it is submitted, the ruling is expected to proceed. The legal dispute began in 2019, during a concert in Frankfurt. The security guard, Thomas Weidenmuller, allegedly states that the rapper’s husband punched him, breaking his jaw, while he was trying to defend a colleague. As per reports, the backstage confrontation happened when Weidenmuller stepped in to defend a female security guard whom Minaj was yelling at for a fan breaching the barricade.

Reportedly, the court filings state that the rapper allegedly berated the security guard and threw a shoe at Weidenmuller, which missed him. Then just moments later, Petty hit the accuser from behind, causing severe jaw injuries. The report further adds that Weidenmuller had to go through multiple surgeries, and has five plates implanted in his jaw, and still requires further reconstruction treatment. (Agencies)

