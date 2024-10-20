Case Filed Against Ekta Kapoor For Showing Objectionable Scenes In Web Series ‘Gandii Baat’

MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble as a case has been filed against them under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing objectionable scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji's web series Gandii Baat.

The case pertains to season 6 of the web series Gandii Baat on the OTT platform Alt Balaji. The Mumbai Police have stated that a case has been filed against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, at MHB police station in Mumbai under sections 295-A of IPC, IT Act and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.