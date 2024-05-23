Cate Blanchett uses Cannes Film Festival red carpet to make a political statement

Cate Blanchett made heads turn in an elegant outfit at the red carpet premiere of her new film “The Apprentice” at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actress wore an off-shoulder, black-and-white ensemble by Jean Paul Gaultier. But that’s not why Blanchett’s choice of outfit is making headlines. The actress, with her stunning ensemble, made use of the red carpet to show her solidarity with Palestine. The dress had a special significance as it had a shade of green added in the inner layer of the skirt, the colours are all part of the Palestinian flag - if one includes the red from the red carpet as well.

The actor shared the pictures on her official Instagram account. The Academy award-winning actress was styled by LA-based red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart. The star topped off her look with a necklace made from repurposed pearls and diamonds.

Several fans raved about Blanchett’s subtle show of solidarity for the people of Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Several celebrities have in the past expressed their support to Israel but Blanchett’s way of communicating her views is being lauded for its uniqueness.

“When I grow up I want to become Cate Blanchett, and have the subtlety to think the carpet is already red, so I can just wear a black & white dress with green lining to make such a strong point. #cannes2024,” a user wrote.

“Cate Blanchett aka Queen Hela showing solidarity with Palestine at Cannes Film Festival. We stan,” wrote another. “Mother. Cate Blanchett. Viva Palestina #Cannes2024,” wrote a third user.

This is not the first time that Blanchett has spoken in favour of Palestine. Back in November, a month after the breakout of the war, the actress and the goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) addressed the European Parliament, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

“I am not Syrian. I am not Ukrainian. I’m not Yemeni. I’m not Afghani. I’m not from South Sudan. I’m not from Israel or Palestine. I’m not a politician. I’m not even a pundit. But I am a witness,” she said. (Agencies)

Also Read: Is Kate Middleton planning to return work soon?

Also Watch: