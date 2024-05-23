Is Kate Middleton planning to return work soon?

Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton may have been briefed about a new report from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, but she has no definite plans for when she will return to work yet. The Foundation urges business to invest in families with young children. Early childhood has been a special focus of the princess’ and she started the foundation in 2021. However, amid cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales isn’t yet ready to officially get back to work.

Kate announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer in March and has been out of the public eye since she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January. “The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told BBC News on Tuesday.

Her husband, Prince William has since returned to public duties in her place, along with other members of the royal family, and earlier this month, he went on his first overnight trip to visit the Duchy of Cornwall’s housing project focused on helping homelessness.

In her March 22 video message announcing she was undergoing chemotherapy, the princess thanked well-wishers for their “wonderful messages of support.”

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful,” she said.

Middleton added that after cancer was discovered, she was advised to undergo “preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.” She did not specify the type of cancer she has or its stage.

She said she had told her three children — Princes George, 10, Louis, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 9 — “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

She also mentioned her work, saying it “has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I move on. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kate’s video came after weeks of speculations about her well-being and multiple theories stating that she was not well. She had been away from the public eye since January and fans had expressed concern about her health due to her absence. (Agencies)

Also Read: Muted on world stage, Taiwan speaks up at Cannes Film Festival

Also Watch: