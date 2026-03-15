CBFC certified 71,963 films in five years, Government tells Rajya Sabha

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified 71,963 films over the last five years, while also reducing the average time taken for certification of feature films to 22 working days with the implementation of an online system, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan shared the details in response to questions raised by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CBFC, which functions under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, certifies films for public exhibition in accordance with statutory provisions and certification guidelines. Cuts or modifications are recommended only when content is found to violate parameters related to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, defamation, contempt of court, or incitement to an offence.

The data shows that the number of films certified annually by the CBFC has steadily increased in recent years. While 8,299 films were certified in 2020-21, the number rose to 12,719 in 2021-22 and further to 18,070 in 2022-23.

In 2023-24, the board certified 17,431 films, while 15,444 films were certified during 2024-25.

Out of these, several films were cleared with cuts or modifications suggested by the board. The number of such films increased from 1,475 in 2020-21 to 1,911 in 2021-22; 2,205 in 2022-23; 2,440 in 2023-24, and 3,033 in 2024-25.

Only three films were refused certification during the five-year period -- one in 2022-23 and two in 2024-25.

Category-wise figures show that the majority of films were cleared under the ‘U’ and ‘UA’ categories. Of the total films certified, 41,817 received the ‘U’ certificate, 28,268 were certified under the ‘UA’ category, and 1,878 were cleared with an ‘A’ certificate. No films were certified under the ‘S’ category.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said: "As per Rule 37 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, the prescribed time limit for certification of films is 48 working days. With the implementation of the Online Certification System, the present average time taken for certification is 22 working days for feature films and 3 working days for short films."

The ministry also informed that under Rule 37 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, the prescribed time limit for film certification is 48 working days. However, after the introduction of the Online Certification System, the average processing time has come down to 22 working days for feature films and three working days for short films.

The Cinematograph Act also allows filmmakers to challenge CBFC decisions before the High Courts.

Government data shows that such challenges have risen in recent years, with two cases filed in 2021, four in 2022, one in 2023, four in 2024 and 10 cases so far in 2025. (IANS)

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