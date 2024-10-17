CBFC takes down Akshay Kumar’s no smoking ad after six years: Report

Audiences who watch films in theatres will no longer see Akshay Kumar in the anti-smoking advertisement before the beginning of the film. A report from Bollywood Hungama claims that the CBFC has decided to discontinue Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad. A new ad is in place to replace the evergreen no-smoking advertisement.

The new ad, which replaced Akshay Kumar’s Nandu ad, showed how quitting tobacco can make space for positive changes in one’s body within 20 minutes. However, reasons for dismissing the old ad that gives out a positive message are unclear so far.

The new ad was shown in theatres with the films which released on last Friday (October 11), like Alia Bhatt-starrer “Jigra” and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer “Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”.

An official at a multiplex told Bollywood Hungama, “It was my favourite anti-smoking ad as it gave out an important message without any disturbing visuals. It also used to be amusing to see moviegoers repeating the dialogues from the ad. After all, they were watching the ad for 6 years. The moviegoers had memorized all its lines! I am sure I and many other moviegoers will surely miss the ad.”

The ad that featured Akshay Kumar was released during the release of a film named “Gold” in 2018. It was also useful in promoting Kumar’s film “Padman”, which was based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas.

The ad saw actor Ajay Singh Pal play Nandu, who is seen smoking a cigarette near the hospital. When Kumar approaches him, he shares his wife’s health problems. Kumar then says how he could use the money spent on buying two cigarettes on sanitary pads instead, and that is an eye-opening moment in the advertisement. (Agencies)

